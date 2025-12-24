Christmas forecast for the Tri-State

We'll continue to soak in the sunshine the rest of the afternoon across the Tri-State for your Christmas Eve. It's not as warm as yesterday, but still nice, with highs in the low 50s. Parts of northern Kentucky will likely see some mid 50s.

This evening, clouds start to move in, squeezing out some hit and miss light pockets of rain from west to east. The light areas of rain will continue overnight and into Christmas morning. We'll drop into the mid 40s overnight, but we should be back in the 50s by the time most of us head outside.

The second half of Christmas looks drier, but it will be gloomy with some mist and drizzle possible. Even with the cloudy skies, we will manage to warm up into the upper 50s, putting us well above average!

Light scattered rain will return Friday, but a warm front will briefly blow in some warmer weather, pushing us into the low 60s for the afternoon.

A cold front quickly follows, dropping us back down into the upper 50s for Saturday. It should be dry with mid and upper 50s.

Another push of warmer air comes in Sunday ahead of an arctic cold front. This will get us into the low 60s Sunday, but the cold front will kick off widespread rain later in the day. Some of this rain will be heavier at times.

The rain ends by the Monday morning commute, but it will get windy as much colder weather blows in. We will only make it into the upper 20s Monday afternoon, but it will be mostly sunny.

Tuesday likely starts in the teens, followed by highs in the mid 20s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The 30s return midweek.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Spotty rain late

High: 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Scattered showers

Low: 45

CHRISTMAS

Cloudy

Morning spotty rain

High: 59

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Scattered rain

High: 63

