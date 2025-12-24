Christmas Eve forecast: Foggy conditions to start, but a mild day overall

Christmas Eve will get off to a quiet but somewhat murky start. Areas of morning fog are expected early, especially in valleys. This could briefly reduce visibility for the early commute.

As the fog lifts by mid-morning, sunshine will take over, setting the stage for a mild and pleasant Christmas Eve. Afternoon temperatures will rise above normal for late December, making it feel more like early November than the holiday season. We'll top out with a high of around 51 degrees.

Conditions will begin to change on Christmas Eve night as a cold front approaches from the west. Clouds will increase through the evening, and scattered showers will develop about the 8-9 pm time frame. Rainfall will generally be light and spotty, but wet roads are likely for late-night travel.

Christmas morning will start mostly cloudy with isolated, lingering showers, especially early in the day. Any rain will taper off by mid-morning, leaving behind a dry but cloudy sky for the rest of the holiday. Despite the lack of sunshine, temperatures will remain unusually mild. Christmas afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s, just shy of Cincinnati’s record Christmas Day high of 69 degrees set in 2021.

The warm pattern doesn’t stop there. Another weather system arrives Friday, bringing another round of showers, but this front will actually usher in an even warmer air mass. Afternoon highs will surge into the 60s Friday and Saturday, exceptionally warm for late December and more than 20-25 degrees above average.

The dramatic shift arrives on Sunday. A strong Arctic front will sweep through, bringing falling temperatures throughout the day. What starts relatively mild will turn sharply colder by evening. Be prepared if you're going to Paycor, as it will get cooler through the Bengals' game.

By Monday morning, temperatures will bottom out in the teens, reminding us that winter is far from over.

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy, cooler

Late day rain chance

High: 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Overcast

Low: 45

