Christmas Day will unfortunately be a very dreary one with plenty of rain, wind, and clouds. Temperatures will still be warm as we look for a high temperature around 56°. Spotty showers may start as early as 10 a.m., but the best rain will be after midday, picking up as the afternoon and evening moves on. Rainfall will be steady at times, and we will see between a quarter to half inch of rain all together.

Rain will likely last through much of the evening and overnight into Tuesday. Winds will gust on Monday up to 20 mph. Overnight those showers will start to fade as winds ramp up from the southeast at 25 to 30 mph.

Tuesday will stay warm with our high temperature around 57°, with spotty showers wrapping up early in the morning. There will be another chance at showers later in the evening as well, but that looks to be east of Cincinnati. From there we have a colder trend with a few snow chances as we wrap up the week, mostly Thursday and Friday.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Rain building

Unseasonably warm & breezy

High: 56

MONDAY NIGHT

Showers continue

Staying warm

Low: 51

