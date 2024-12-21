Chilly weekend before Christmas week rain

It's a cold one as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures throughout the Tri-State have dipped down to the mid/upper 20s with a nice breeze added on.
Despite the fact we see more sunshine than we have the last few days, temperatures struggle to warm. Expect highs in the low 30s which will be around 10° below average. You'll want those extra layers on for sure if you have any outdoor activities today.
Tonight will be even colder as we dip into the teens for a lot of the area. Expect wind chills close to the single digits tomorrow morning. That means if you are tailgating for the Bengals game, it's going to be very cold.
Once again our highs tomorrow will only top out in the low 30s. The good news is, we should be seeing mostly sunny skies.
As we look into next week, temperatures climb back into the 40s. As of right now, Christmas will see a high in the upper 40s but with rain chances as well.
TODAY
Mostly sunny
Clouds at times
High: 32
SATURDAY NIGHT
Moslty clear
Much colder
Low: 18
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Cold
High: 33
