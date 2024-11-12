Chilly Tuesday forecast before rain returns tomorrow

For the last 2 weeks, nearly every day has had temperatures above normal, but that changes today!

It's a chilly start to the day with areas of frost, especially outside of the city. The sky is mostly sunny and it will turn partly cloudy this afternoon. When it comes to temperatures, we'll only warm to 53 degrees today. 55 is normal for the 12th of November.

Another area of low pressure is headed our way on Wednesday. This will give us a mostly cloudy day with warmer temperatures near the 60 degree mark, above average again. But it really comes down to when rain moves into the Tri-State. Showers will be moving in from the west and arriving locally between 4 to 6 p.m. This would mean that will be dealing with rain and peak evening travel at the same time, which generally leads to slowdowns on the interstates.

WCPO Wednesday evening drive



Rain is widespread and likely for Wednesday night. Temperatures only cool to 48 degrees.

WCPO Thursday morning drive



The area of low pressure that brings rain in locally will slowly slide east on Thursday. This will result in an overcast sky for much of the day and lightly cooler temperatures. Highs end up around 57 degrees. It looks like this lingering low will also bring isolated shower chances during the day Thursday.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Chilly, areas of frost

Low: 36

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 53

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 36

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Evening showers

High: 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Overcast

Low: 48

