Chilly Tuesday forecast before rain returns tomorrow

For the last 2 weeks, nearly every day has had temperatures above normal, but that changes today!
It's a chilly start to the day with areas of frost, especially outside of the city. The sky is mostly sunny and it will turn partly cloudy this afternoon. When it comes to temperatures, we'll only warm to 53 degrees today. 55 is normal for the 12th of November.
Another area of low pressure is headed our way on Wednesday. This will give us a mostly cloudy day with warmer temperatures near the 60 degree mark, above average again. But it really comes down to when rain moves into the Tri-State. Showers will be moving in from the west and arriving locally between 4 to 6 p.m. This would mean that will be dealing with rain and peak evening travel at the same time, which generally leads to slowdowns on the interstates.
Rain is widespread and likely for Wednesday night. Temperatures only cool to 48 degrees.
The area of low pressure that brings rain in locally will slowly slide east on Thursday. This will result in an overcast sky for much of the day and lightly cooler temperatures. Highs end up around 57 degrees. It looks like this lingering low will also bring isolated shower chances during the day Thursday.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Chilly, areas of frost
Low: 36
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
To partly cloudy
High: 53
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 36
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Evening showers
High: 60
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Rain likely
Overcast
Low: 48
