Chilly today with rain on the way

If you're heading to watch the Flying Pig Marathon, make sure to bundle up!

Temperatures rebound nicely after our cold and sunny morning. We will be in the mid 50s for any brunch plans, then we warm into the low 60s in the afternoon with a few more clouds. By the end of the day, a few spotty showers will push into the Tri-State. These should end by the Monday morning commute, and many cities won't get hit by the rain.

Toomorrow looks warmer with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs will be in the low 70s, which is average for early May in Cincinnati. Late Monday, a few spotty storms will push into the region, but again, many of us stay dry. While one of these storms could be on the strong side, the severe threat is very low.

Tuesday will be near 70, if we can stay dry long enough. As a cold front approaches from the west, rain becomes more likely later in the day, with widespread rain likely Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

We'll dry out Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures will be falling behind the cold front. Highs will be in the low 60s.

We drop into the upper 50s for Thursday afternoon with more clouds than sunshine.

Friday will be a touch warmer with low 60s, but there will be some hit and miss rain to dodge during the day.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with mid 60s, followed by upper 60s on Sunday.

Another round of rain is possible late Sunday into Monday.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Frosty areas

Low: 36

SUNDAY

Morning sun

Spotty rain late

High: 61

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Spotty rain

Low: 49

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Spotty rain/storms

High: 71

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