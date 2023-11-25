Chilly start to weekend with wintry mix on the horizon

Today will be nearly identical to yesterday, except it's a little colder to start. This afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 40s, climbing to around 44°, with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds from the northeast won't be as strong as they stay around 5 mph. If you're heading to the Bearcats game or FC Cincinnati match, know that it'll be cold, and wind chills will be into the low 30s most of the game. Clouds build into the evening and overnight. Temperatures overnight into tomorrow will be slightly warmer, climbing into the low 30s.

Tomorrow will be the "warmest" day of the weekend, but that will come with a cost. Our high temperature wil be into the upper 40s (that is still below normal) as we see winds shift to the southwest. This is all ahead of a cold front which swings into the area late Sunday. Ahead of the front we will see scattered showers pick up, which will be in midday. This means that the Bengal's game could see a few showers through most of the game. They should be light, but likely steady. The cold front late in the day could switch a few of those showers to a snow shower or two in some areas. That will also turn the wind from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. That will drop temperatures as we start next week.

Monday and Tuesday will both bring highs into the mid to upper 30s despite plenty of sunshine.

TODAY

Partly sunny

Staying chilly

High: 44

TONIGHT

More clouds

Not as cold

Low: 34

SUNDAY

Midday showers, breezy

Snow mixes in late

High: 48

