Chilly start this weekend but warming up through the weekend

This weekend has chilly mornings but comfortable afternoons.

Waking up this morning a Freeze Warning is still in effect until 9am. Take steps to protect any plants sensitive to sub-freezing temperatures for tonight as well.

WCPO Weekend Forecast



Other than the cold, sunshine is back to kick off the weekend. Expect a dry weekend with highs near 58 on today and even warmer on Sunday - highs near 65.

Monday is our next chance for showers and storms but not until the evening hours, and it will be the warmest on the Super 9-Day with temperatures reaching the low 70s.

THIS MORNING

Mostly Clear

Colder

Low: 32

TODAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 58

TONIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 35

TOMORROW

Partly Sunny

Warmer

High: 65

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

