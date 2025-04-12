Watch Now
Chilly start this weekend but warming up through the weekend

Warmer temps on the way
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Weekend Forecast
This weekend has chilly mornings but comfortable afternoons.

Waking up this morning a Freeze Warning is still in effect until 9am. Take steps to protect any plants sensitive to sub-freezing temperatures for tonight as well.

Other than the cold, sunshine is back to kick off the weekend. Expect a dry weekend with highs near 58 on today and even warmer on Sunday - highs near 65.

Monday is our next chance for showers and storms but not until the evening hours, and it will be the warmest on the Super 9-Day with temperatures reaching the low 70s.

THIS MORNING
Mostly Clear
Colder
Low: 32

TODAY
Partly Cloudy
Warmer
High: 58

TONIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cold
Low: 35

TOMORROW
Partly Sunny
Warmer
High: 65

