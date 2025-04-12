Chilly start this weekend but warming up through the weekend

This weekend has chilly mornings but comfortable afternoons.
Waking up this morning a Freeze Warning is still in effect until 9am. Take steps to protect any plants sensitive to sub-freezing temperatures for tonight as well.
Other than the cold, sunshine is back to kick off the weekend. Expect a dry weekend with highs near 58 on today and even warmer on Sunday - highs near 65.
Monday is our next chance for showers and storms but not until the evening hours, and it will be the warmest on the Super 9-Day with temperatures reaching the low 70s.
THIS MORNING
Mostly Clear
Colder
Low: 32
TODAY
Partly Cloudy
Warmer
High: 58
TONIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cold
Low: 35
TOMORROW
Partly Sunny
Warmer
High: 65
