Chilly start, seasonal highs ahead

A cold morning across the Tri-State with temperatures in the 20s. Warmer this afternoon with seasonal highs.
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Sunny summer Field
Grab your coat—it’s a cold morning across the Tri-State, with temperatures starting in the mid-to-upper 20s.

Sunshine brings a nice rebound into the mid-50s this afternoon, but a gusty breeze up to 25 mph will add a chill. If you’re heading out this evening, keep that coat handy—temperatures drop quickly after sunset, and the wind will make it feel even cooler.

A weak cold front moves through late Friday night, bringing a few light showers into early Saturday. Any lingering rain clears out quickly, leaving behind primarily sunny skies for the rest of the day.

Saturday: Dry and Pleasant

  • A few early morning showers, then clearing out quickly
  • Mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day
  • Comfortable temperatures with a quiet weather pattern

Sunday: Wet and Potentially Stormy

  • A strong cold front arrives with showers and thunderstorms
  • Some storms could be severe—stay weather-aware
  • A much more active and impactful weather day

Looking ahead to Reds Opening Day on Thursday, fans should prepare for a chilly start. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-30s before rebounding to the mid-50s under partly sunny skies—cool but dry for the big parade.

MORNING RUSH
Clear skies
Very cold
Low: 28

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 54

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance of rain
Low: 42

SATURDAY
Clouds early, then clearing by midday
Nice and pleasant
High: 53

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

