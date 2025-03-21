Chilly start, seasonal highs ahead

Grab your coat—it’s a cold morning across the Tri-State, with temperatures starting in the mid-to-upper 20s.
Sunshine brings a nice rebound into the mid-50s this afternoon, but a gusty breeze up to 25 mph will add a chill. If you’re heading out this evening, keep that coat handy—temperatures drop quickly after sunset, and the wind will make it feel even cooler.
A weak cold front moves through late Friday night, bringing a few light showers into early Saturday. Any lingering rain clears out quickly, leaving behind primarily sunny skies for the rest of the day.
Saturday: Dry and Pleasant
- A few early morning showers, then clearing out quickly
- Mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day
- Comfortable temperatures with a quiet weather pattern
Sunday: Wet and Potentially Stormy
- A strong cold front arrives with showers and thunderstorms
- Some storms could be severe—stay weather-aware
- A much more active and impactful weather day
Looking ahead to Reds Opening Day on Thursday, fans should prepare for a chilly start. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-30s before rebounding to the mid-50s under partly sunny skies—cool but dry for the big parade.
MORNING RUSH
Clear skies
Very cold
Low: 28
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 54
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance of rain
Low: 42
SATURDAY
Clouds early, then clearing by midday
Nice and pleasant
High: 53
