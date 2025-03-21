Chilly start, seasonal highs ahead

Grab your coat—it’s a cold morning across the Tri-State, with temperatures starting in the mid-to-upper 20s.

Sunshine brings a nice rebound into the mid-50s this afternoon, but a gusty breeze up to 25 mph will add a chill. If you’re heading out this evening, keep that coat handy—temperatures drop quickly after sunset, and the wind will make it feel even cooler.

A weak cold front moves through late Friday night, bringing a few light showers into early Saturday. Any lingering rain clears out quickly, leaving behind primarily sunny skies for the rest of the day.

Saturday: Dry and Pleasant



A few early morning showers, then clearing out quickly



Mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day



Comfortable temperatures with a quiet weather pattern

Sunday: Wet and Potentially Stormy

A strong cold front arrives with showers and thunderstorms



Some storms could be severe—stay weather-aware



A much more active and impactful weather day

Looking ahead to Reds Opening Day on Thursday, fans should prepare for a chilly start. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-30s before rebounding to the mid-50s under partly sunny skies—cool but dry for the big parade.

MORNING RUSH

Clear skies

Very cold

Low: 28

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 54

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance of rain

Low: 42

SATURDAY

Clouds early, then clearing by midday

Nice and pleasant

High: 53

