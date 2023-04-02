Chilly start but nice end to the weekend

It was a cold and windy one out there yesterday. We recorded 50+mph wind gusts all around the Tri-State.

This morning will start off cold and cloudy but once we get to the afternoon will be much more comfortable. Temperatures will be into the mid to upper 50s for most areas. Wind isn't an issue today as they stay from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Then we will see more warmth and rain chances for Monday with highs in the 60s.

Monday's rain chances are decent but not looking like a washout at all. Off and on light showers scattered around the area.

This is your 9 First Warning that Tuesday is a day to stay alert as we have the potential for more severe weather across the Tri-State. It is still early and we are on the far east edge of the Storm Prediction Center's risk for Tuesday. Make sure you keep checking back for the very latest information as we get clearer data and hopefully more confidence on what will happen.

THIS MORNING

Calming winds

Clearing out & colder

Low: 30

TODAY

More sunshine

Staying seasonal

High: 57

TONIGHT

Clouds build

Showers late

Low: 43

