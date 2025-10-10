Chilly start but a beautiful weekend on tap

It is a cold, borderline freezing start for some us! Temps will dip down to the mid 30s for our northern communities while the city area will stay around the 40° mark. A Frost Advisory has been issued for our northern counties.

The good news is we warm up quickly and actually even warmer than yesterday. The sky will be mostly sunny as temperatures climb to 70 degrees, right at average for this time of year.

A few more clouds move in for Friday night as a weak cold front passes through the Ohio Valley. It will not bring in any rainfall.

Temperatures over the weekend will end up in the low 70s on both days with mostly sunny conditions. It will be a great weekend to do just about anything you want outside! The dry weather continues into next week's forecast as well.

MORNING RUSH

Cold!

Patchy frost to the north

Low: 40

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Ideal

High: 70

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 48

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 72

