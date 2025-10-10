Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chilly start but a beautiful weekend on tap

Feeling more like fall
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Find out if you're included in a Frost Advisory
Fall leaves
Posted
and last updated

It is a cold, borderline freezing start for some us! Temps will dip down to the mid 30s for our northern communities while the city area will stay around the 40° mark. A Frost Advisory has been issued for our northern counties.

The good news is we warm up quickly and actually even warmer than yesterday. The sky will be mostly sunny as temperatures climb to 70 degrees, right at average for this time of year.

A few more clouds move in for Friday night as a weak cold front passes through the Ohio Valley. It will not bring in any rainfall.

Friday night football
Friday night football

Temperatures over the weekend will end up in the low 70s on both days with mostly sunny conditions. It will be a great weekend to do just about anything you want outside! The dry weather continues into next week's forecast as well.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast

MORNING RUSH
Cold!
Patchy frost to the north
Low: 40
TODAY
Mostly sunny
Ideal
High: 70
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 48
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 72

