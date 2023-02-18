Chilly start before a warmer weekend arrives

Temperatures this morning are starting out in the low 20s but feeling like the teens. We're a good 10-15 degrees colder this morning than Friday morning. We're under clear skies, so frost is a possible for some folks as we get moving on this Saturday morning. We'll eventually see a few more clouds, turning us partly cloudy. Highs will be slightly warmer with temperatures reaching mid to high 40s. Most of us will stay dry tonight, but there is the possibility of some overnight drizzle. This should not have a big impact. Lows falls to the mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday starts off cloudy but we'll eventually see a little more clearing. Winds pick up to 15-20 mph, so expect a breezy and warmer Sunday. Highs will reach the mid 50s! Sunday night temperatures only fall to the low 40s.

Above average temperatures are expected for most of next week. By Tuesday, highs are in the upper 50s. By Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s! We do have increasing chances for rain starting Tuesday to Thursday. For Friday, we'll see another drop in temperatures. We'll go from the upper 60s Thursday to the mid 40s Friday.

SATURDAY

Chilly start

Partly to mostly clear

High: 48

SATURDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Overnight drizzle

Low: 35

SUNDAY

Cloudy then partly cloudy

Breezy

High: 56

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 42

