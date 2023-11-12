Chilly mornings with nice afternoons

A few clouds will be around for the first part of our morning but still mainly clear. Still going to be a cold start for everyone, but if you remained mostly clear, you have a better chance for frost.

Winds are around 5 to 10 mph from the northeast so it will feel slightly colder with a wind chill.

The GameDey forecast for the Bengals looks like great football weather, but it will be COLD for those of you who will be tailgating early. Temperatures will be into the mid 30s starting off the day and by game time we are expecting the low 50s. That is right on par for this time of the year. Winds will be around 5 to 10 mph from the east. Skies will stay clear all day with plenty of sunshine all day and we top out in the mid 50s for the drive home.

Day by day we will see more sunshine and more warmth. Temperatures on Monday will be back into the low 60s and there will be plenty of sunshine. Everyday this week should continue to stay 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph much of the week and that will be part of the warmer weather.

We will be dry all week until late Thursday into Friday with our next chance at rain moving into the Ohio River Valley.

TODAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 56

SUNDAY NIGHT

Chilly, but seasonal

Mostly clear

Low: 36

MONDAY

Warmer

Sunny

High: 61

