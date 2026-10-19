Chilly mornings, sunny afternoons this week

A nice stretch of fall weather this week, but you’ll want to bundle up before heading out the door each morning.

30s and 40s and patchy frost outside this morning!

A Frost Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. for the Tri-State. Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered, so be sure to protect them.

Once we get past the morning chill, sunshine takes over with temperatures warming to around 68 degrees this afternoon. That's just a few degrees above the seasonal average high.

The rest of the week looks just as pleasant. Expect plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs gradually climbing into the lower 70s. Mornings will remain cool with temperatures generally in the 40s.

You’ll want a jacket for the morning commute, but lighter layers should be comfortable by lunchtime.

Best of all, there are no major weather changes in sight. Dry conditions and comfortable afternoons should stick around through the weekend, making it a great stretch to enjoy the outdoors.

RUSH HOUR

Frost Advisory

Clear & calm

Low: 41

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Average

High: 66

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 43

TUESDAY

Sunny skies

Pleasant

High: 68

