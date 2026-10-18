Chilly mornings and comfy afternoons

This morning is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as the first widespread frost of Fall is expected. Everyone will drop down to at least the mid 30s, which will allow for frosty areas. Outside of the city, some spots could drop to freezing or just below it, making for the first light freeze of the season for some neighborhoods.

The good news is, the afternoon will be really nice. Expect temperatures to climb to the low 60s with sunny skies.

This starts a sunny and dry stretch of weather for the coming week. Through it, we will slowly warm up. Monday will be in the mid 60s, and we could get back to 70 on Wednesday. The low 70s continue into the next weekend.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Weather Alert Day

Frost or freeze

Low: 36

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Cool

High: 62

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 41

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Average

High: 66

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