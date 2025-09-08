Chilly morning, warmer days ahead

A warming trend begins today across the Tri-State.

We start the work week on a chilly note, with morning temperatures in the 40s in Cincinnati and surrounding areas. It is perfect weather for an early walk or run before the day gets going.

This afternoon brings plenty of sunshine, a light breeze, and highs in the low to mid 70s. It will also be the coolest day of the week.

The pollen count is running medium to high today. The most problematic triggers right now are ragweed, chenopods, and grasses. It is a great day to enjoy the outdoors whether a day at the park or spending lunch outside, but those with allergies may want to take precautions.

By Tuesday, temperatures climb into the upper 70s, and by midweek, summer makes a comeback as highs return to the 80s. This warmer stretch could linger into the upcoming weekend, and with the precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is staying below normal for the next 6 to 10 days, the Tri-State is on track for an extended dry spell through mid-September.

With no rain in the forecast, those abnormally dry spots on the drought monitor could worsen, drying out soil and stressing plants. If this dry pattern continues to linger, we may start seeing moderate drought develop.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Slightly warmer

High: 74

MONDAY TONIGHT

Clear skies

Cool

Low: 49

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Perfect

High: 78

TUESDAY TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 55

