Chilly morning ahead warmth & sunshine today

Happy Wednesday! The chilly air is still around this morning and could be leading to some slick spots out there as you get out the door. Any snow melt that we had yesterday may have refrozen overnight, so watch out for patchy black ice on the sidewalk, deck, or driveway this morning. Also, there is some frost out there this morning, so if you parked the car outside, you will likely need a scraper this morning.

Skies have cleared out overnight and winds have started to pick up as well. Those winds should limit the development of fog for most spots. However, we may have some patchy fog in some neighborhoods this morning.

While some spots made it back above freezing on Tuesday, the high at CVG was 32°, meaning we have been at or below freezing since 9:15 p.m. Thursday. That is going on 125 hours of freezing, or subfreezing temperatures in Cincinnati.

The good news, we won’t fall short of 33° today, in fact we’ll blow right past it. Temperatures this afternoon will be above normal as we start a long stretch of warmer than normal temperatures. Skies will stay mostly sunny throughout the afternoon today with a few clouds here or there. The one downside of today’s forecast will be the wind. South winds of 10 to 20 mph are likely much of the day, with wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph possible through the afternoon.

Wind will subside a bid through the overnight tonight, but we will stay warmer. In fact, our temperatures tonight will be above freezing. Skies tonight stay mostly clear as well as we dip down to 38°.

Thursday is the start to a stretch of at least seven consecutive days of 50°+ temperatures. While there will be clouds building through the day, we are looking at a high of 53°. There will be a chance at a light shower late in the day, but that is more likely for Friday morning and into the weekend.

Rain looks more likely on Friday and Saturday with downpours both days. However, it won’t be an all day wash out either day. New Year’s Eve will be a wet one at times, so make sure you have the rain gear ready just in case.

The start to 2023 looks warm and dry, albeit gloomy. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-50s and Monday will be about the same as we look ahead to the Bengals/Bills game right here on WCPO. Kickoff Monday looks mostly cloudy with a temperature into the mid-50s. A slight chance at a shower may sneak in for the later part of the game.

