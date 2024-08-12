Chilly Monday start with warmer air on the way

Talk about a gorgous weekend! Both days had afternoon highs stay in the 70s. We start our slow and steady chnage back to the heat today, though.

That being said, it's a chilly start this morning once again for some areas as temperatures are in the mid 50s. Kids who have school might want to grab that light jacket for the bus stop.

We see lots of sunshine to start the day but as we roll into the afternoon we will see more clouds push in. Expect a high a little warmer around 80-82. We can’t completely rule out a spotty shower this evening but it looks like high pressure continues to dominate the area and keeps most that moisture from reaching the surface.

Each day we warm up 1-2 degrees before we hit the upper 80s for the end of the week with rain chances sneaking back in. As of right now, Thursday evening is looking like the next best chance at rain. But it could be an issue for the weekend as well. We will keep an eye on it.

MORNING RUSH

Clear

Crisp

Low: 58

TODAY

Inc. Clouds

Slightly Warmer

High: 81

TONIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Comfy

Low: 60

TOMORROW

Sunny

Warmer

High: 83

