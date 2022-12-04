Chilly Game Dey forecast: when rain returns

Morning temperatures are in the low to mid 20s. We have light winds, but temperatures feel like the teens. At least we are seeing partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Highs will eventually make it to the low 40s by the evening. If you're heading to the Bengals game, just bring a coat! Temperatures will eventually fall to the upper 30s by the end of the game, but at least we will be dry. Tonight, temperatures fall to the upper 20s with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures increase to near average Monday. Highs will be in the mid to close to upper 40s. Rain will move in late Monday into Tuesday with an overnight low in the low 40s. Tuesday is slightly warmer with temperatures in the low 50s.

Wednesday rises close to the mid 50s. We will also see a chance for rain on Wednesday but more for Thursday. Temperatures near the end of the week will be in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY

Chilly start

Partly cloudy

High: 41

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Staying dry

Low: 29

MONDAY

Increasing clouds

Seasonal

High: 46

MONDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Mild

Low: 42

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========