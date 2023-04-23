Chilly End To The Weekend

There is a Freeze Advisory in effect for the Tri-State Sunday morning until 9 a.m. Because of the clouds overnight the Frost Advisory has been canceled.
Waking up this morning it will be chilly for everyone. Temperatures will be down into the low 30s meaning some will see some patchy frost to kick things off. The rest of today will remain chilly as well. We struggle to reach the low 50s for an afternoon high.
The next few mornings will run the risk for frost but we do start to warm back up throughout the work week. We look to stay dry for a while as well. Our next chances for rain won't sneak in until we get closer to the weekend.
THIS MORNING
Frost Advisory 2 a.m to 9 a.m.
Chilly
Low: 34
TODAY
Partly to mostly cloudy
Much cooler
High: 51
TONIGHT
Cold
Mostly cloudy
Low: 33
MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Slightly warmer
High: 56
