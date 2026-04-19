Chilly days and frosty nights

Most of today comes with a lot of sunshine, but it will be cool and breezy with highs only near 60, putting us a touch below average. By late afternoon, a few more clouds start to move in with a few spotty showers possible. Any rain ends early Sunday night.

Skies clear again into Monday morning, and as the wind lightens up, most of us will drop down into the mid 30s, which is cold enough for anyone to see some frost. Protect any sensitive plants before heading to bed Sunday night.

Monday looks like the coolest day of the week with highs in the mid 50s, but it will be mostly sunny.

It gets a bit breezy Tuesday as warmer weather blows back in from the south. This will get us into the mid 70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

We stay in the mid 70s Wednesday, but there could be a few pockets of light rain scattered around the Tri-State.

Thursday will be in the upper 70s, then we make a run for 80 on Friday with more clouds and more wind.

A cold front arrives late Friday night and into Saturday, which will bring a better chance for more of us to see rain.

The cold front drops us down into the 60s early next week.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Breezy

Spotty rain late

High: 60

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clearing skies

Frost possible

Low: 36

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Very cool

High: 56

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