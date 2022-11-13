Chilly but quiet Sunday ahead of another active week

After a very eventful Saturday, things are calming down for us. Cincinnati had record snowfall at 1.2 inches, beating out 0.7 inches back in 2013,

Sunday morning temperatures are starting in the upper 20s and low 30s. It feels like we are in the low 20s with winds 5-10 mph. We'll eventually see a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 30s and a few of us hitting 40. Lows tonight will fall to the low 20s but feeling more like the teens!

Monday will start off cold! This is a heads up for anyone heading to the bus stop. Monday will eventually warm up to a high of 44 with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures that night will be slightly warmer with lows just below freezing.

Tuesday will be interesting. We are watching a system out west that will make its way to our area Tuesday. The rain-snow line will be in our region, so it is likely portions of the Tri'State could see rain, a mix, or snow. We'll have a better idea as we get closer. We could see this starting first thing Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Another big story will be the very cold temperatures. Temperatures will remain well below average. We would usually be in the low to mid 50s. Highs throughout the week will be in the upper 30s to low 40s! We are watching for a couple of more days with snow chances as well.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Cold

High: 39

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Very cold

Low: 24

MONDAY

Sun and clouds

Slightly warmer

High: 44

MONDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Below freezing

Low: 30

