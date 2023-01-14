Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Chilly but dry weekend before more rain returns

Highs in the mid 30s
Winter Weather Cincinnati cold forecast
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Minchillo/AP
A commuter bears the cold standing at the downtown station waiting for a bus to arrive, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Cincinnati. Frigid temperatures, some that could feel as cold as minus 30 degrees, moved across the East Coast on Friday as the region attempted to clean up from a massive winter storm that brought more than a foot of snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding a day earlier. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Winter Weather Cincinnati cold forecast
Posted at 4:34 AM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 04:34:02-05

We are waking up on the quiet side. The snow is out of our area. Temperatures are starting in the 20s but feeling like the teens. Winds are coming out of the north at 10-15 mph. We're starting off mostly cloudy, but we'll eventually see clearing in the afternoon and evening. Highs today will only make it to the mid 30s. Tonight, we'll see partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 20s.

Expect a chilly start for Sunday with more sunshine. Highs will rise to the lower 40s. This is pretty close to where we should be for mid-January. If you're heading out to the Bengals game or tailgating, conditions will be dry! Expect temperatures to be in the mid 30s at the start and end of the game.

After a short break from the rain, we'll see precipitation return Monday. Rain moves in Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. We have an additional chance for rain late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures finally settled back to the low 40s after that.

SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Chill
High: 37

SATURDAY NIGHT
Clearing
Cold
Low: 23

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Near seasonal
High: 42

SUNDAY NIGHT
Increasing clouds
Not as cold
Low: 30

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018