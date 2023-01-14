Chilly but dry weekend before more rain returns

We are waking up on the quiet side. The snow is out of our area. Temperatures are starting in the 20s but feeling like the teens. Winds are coming out of the north at 10-15 mph. We're starting off mostly cloudy, but we'll eventually see clearing in the afternoon and evening. Highs today will only make it to the mid 30s. Tonight, we'll see partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 20s.

Expect a chilly start for Sunday with more sunshine. Highs will rise to the lower 40s. This is pretty close to where we should be for mid-January. If you're heading out to the Bengals game or tailgating, conditions will be dry! Expect temperatures to be in the mid 30s at the start and end of the game.

After a short break from the rain, we'll see precipitation return Monday. Rain moves in Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. We have an additional chance for rain late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures finally settled back to the low 40s after that.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chill

High: 37

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clearing

Cold

Low: 23

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Near seasonal

High: 42

SUNDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Not as cold

Low: 30

