Chilly but dry weekend

It will be a relatively chilly weekend as temperatures will be below average for both today and tomorrow.

It will be partly yo mostly cloudy for our Saturday and temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 40s. Average high is in the mid 50s.

Tonight we dip to the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be slightly warmer but we still look to stay just below the 50° mark. If you're heading out to the Bengals SNF game against the Steelers, expect temps to be in the low 40s at kickoff. Bundle up!

We see a nice warm up through the week, though. Each day climbs and we end up in the low 60s by Thursday.

No rain chances in the 9 day forecast as of right now.

TODAY

Partly cloudy

Chilly

High: 47

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 35

SUNDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

Below average

High: 49

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