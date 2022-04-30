Watch
Weather

Actions

Chances for t'storms this weekend but not a washout

Highs this weekend in the 70s
2018 Flying Pig Marathon
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOSEPH FUQUA II
Thousand of runners and walkers traveled from 2nd Street on to the Taylor Southgate Bridge in the 2018 Flying Pig Marathon Sunday May 6, 2018. Photo by Joseph Fuqua II for WCPO
2018 Flying Pig Marathon
Posted at 4:32 AM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 04:32:15-04

Morning rain continues, but we will see most of it fading before 10 a.m. At the start of the Flying Pig, expect a few leftover showers. Morning temperatures are starting in the 50s. We'll be mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid 70s. There is a chance to see a few pop-up showers for the afternoon.

Rain and thunderstorms return tonight into early Sunday morning. Some of these could be strong to severe. Lows will only drop to the low 60s. Much like Saturday, there will be a few leftover showers at the start of the Flying Pig. Highs Sunday will reach the mid 70s. A few more thunderstorms are possible for our eastern counties in the afternoon.

After this weekend, our attention turns to Tuesday. There are early indicators that we could see severe weather. Highs that day will be in the 70s with thunderstorms being likely. Damaging wind is expected to be the greatest threat.

SATURDAY:
A.M. showers fading
Mostly cloudy
High: 74

SATURDAY NIGHT:
Overnight t'storms
Strong at times
Low: 62

SUNDAY:
A.M. rain fading
Few afternoon t'storms
High: 75

SUNDAY NIGHT:
Mostly clear
Cooler
Low: 51

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018