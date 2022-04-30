Chances for t'storms this weekend but not a washout

Morning rain continues, but we will see most of it fading before 10 a.m. At the start of the Flying Pig, expect a few leftover showers. Morning temperatures are starting in the 50s. We'll be mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid 70s. There is a chance to see a few pop-up showers for the afternoon.

Rain and thunderstorms return tonight into early Sunday morning. Some of these could be strong to severe. Lows will only drop to the low 60s. Much like Saturday, there will be a few leftover showers at the start of the Flying Pig. Highs Sunday will reach the mid 70s. A few more thunderstorms are possible for our eastern counties in the afternoon.

After this weekend, our attention turns to Tuesday. There are early indicators that we could see severe weather. Highs that day will be in the 70s with thunderstorms being likely. Damaging wind is expected to be the greatest threat.

SATURDAY:

A.M. showers fading

Mostly cloudy

High: 74

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Overnight t'storms

Strong at times

Low: 62

SUNDAY:

A.M. rain fading

Few afternoon t'storms

High: 75

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 51

