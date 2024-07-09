Chance for tornadoes today with remnants of Beryl arriving

The remnants of what was once Hurricane Beryl are coming into the Tri-State today and that not only means rain but the threat for severe storms. Today, a tornado chance comes with that.

Tuesday morning will be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the mid 70s. Most of the area will be dry but I can't rule out a few isolated showers in Indiana. Around noon, scattered showers and storms will start developing and moving across the Tri-State. This potential for hit or miss showers and storms will be around for the rest of the afternoon. These will produce downpours, frequent lightning and occasional damaging wind gusts with the strongest cells. But the item not to miss today is the threat for tornadoes. Tropical remnants bring "spin" into the forecast and you can definitely see it in the weather models. It shows up with the storms that first develop and up through 10 p.m. tonight. Any tornadoes that form will be on the weaker side but it's still a threat to be aware of today.

We'll warm to 87 this afternoon.

WCPO Early afternoon storms



WCPO Evening Storms



Scattered storms continue tonight as we cool to 71 degrees.

The remnants of Beryl will still impact the forecast on Wednesday but we won't see as much rain or the severe weather chances. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 70s, maybe close to 80 for a few locations. The sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast and we'll see a few showers and isolated storms. But we'll see more dry time with windy conditions as winds come in from the west at 10 to 20 mph.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance to the west

Low: 75

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon showers and storms, some severe

High: 87

TUESDAY NIGHT

Scattered storms continue

Overcast

Low: 71

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers and storms

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

Low: 65

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========