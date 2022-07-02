A few of us will see scattered showers this morning before noon. A good portion of the Tri-State will stay dry with cloudy skies. Highs today only rise to the mid 80s.

Models continue to update on our potential rain situation for Sunday. For now, a chance for showers remains but models are showing less and less rain. This will be something we'll continue to watch. Sunday's highs will be in the mid 80s.

The majority of our 4th of July will stay dry, although a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon remains. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Clouds will increase by night with lows only dropping to the 70s.

Next week looks warmer with multiple days of rain. There is a chance we could see some thunderstorms next week. Highs will reach the 90s and it will also be very muggy.

SATURDAY

Few a.m. showers

Mostly cloudy

High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly to mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 68

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Few showers

High: 87

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Light winds

Low: 66

