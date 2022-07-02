Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Chance for showers with warmer temps on the way

Highs in the mid 80s
clouds_over_cincy.jpg
Ramsay Fulbright
Ominous clouds over Downtown Cincinnati.
clouds_over_cincy.jpg
Posted at 4:28 AM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 04:28:05-04

A few of us will see scattered showers this morning before noon. A good portion of the Tri-State will stay dry with cloudy skies. Highs today only rise to the mid 80s.

Models continue to update on our potential rain situation for Sunday. For now, a chance for showers remains but models are showing less and less rain. This will be something we'll continue to watch. Sunday's highs will be in the mid 80s.

The majority of our 4th of July will stay dry, although a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon remains. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Clouds will increase by night with lows only dropping to the 70s.

Next week looks warmer with multiple days of rain. There is a chance we could see some thunderstorms next week. Highs will reach the 90s and it will also be very muggy.

SATURDAY
Few a.m. showers
Mostly cloudy
High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly to mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 68

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Few showers
High: 87

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Light winds
Low: 66

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018