Calmer today with cooler temperatures and lower humidity

It is a much calmer start to the day out there today and that should continue through the rest of the day today.

Clouds have lingered from yesterday’s storms but that is all that is left over. As we move into the morning we will see some breaks in the clouds with sunshine building in as we move through the rest of the day. Temperatures today will be slightly cooler than anything we have seen all week. Highs today will only reach the mid 70s, likely around 74.

The big deal today is the drop in humidity. That will definitely be noticeable for your day today. That is in thanks to yesterday’s cold front and a shift to the northwest winds. Winds form the northwest today will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Overnight stays relatively calm and quiet as well. Some sheltered Valleys could wake up to some fog Friday morning due to light winds and clear skies. At this point I don’t think everyone will see that.

Unfortunately, the drier weather won’t last long as rain returns for Friday. Clouds will pick up during the early morning hours Friday and we may even see a stray sprinkle or shower. However, the better chance at rain will be during the afternoon and evening. Nothing intense with these showers, but a better coverage in rain will be expected after 2 to 3 p.m. Friday. An additional quarter of an inch may be possible in some communities, especially south of the city. Temperatures are likely to stay cooler as well, only climbing into the low 70s.

The weekend is in flux as well. While it won’t be a wash out either day, both Saturday and Sunday will present a slight chance at a shower or two. Saturday will be the coolest of the two days, primarily due to a north wind. Temperatures Saturday will stay in the mid to upper 70s while Sunday moves towards the low to mid 80s. There will be

Looking ahead towards next week, we see a big warm up on the way. Highs starting Tuesday will be hovering near 90-degrees and could be warmer than that in some spots. Humidity will climb too, meaning we are in for a summer-like heatwave as we move into the middle of June.

THURSDAY

Clouds early

Afternoon sunshine

High: 74

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Comfortable

Low: 56

FRIDAY

Clouds building

Afternoon showers

High: 73

FRIDAY NIGHT

A few showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 58

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight chance at a shower

High: 77

