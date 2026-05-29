Calm and seasonal forecast ahead

Waking up this morning it is nice and crisp. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 50s. As we move throughout the day we will be mostly sunny, warm and dry. Highs climb to the upper 70s.

It will be a great night for baseball too! Our first worry free Fireworks Friday!

Baron Reds

The weekend is also dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on both days with just a few high, thin clouds. Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid 50s as well.

Baron Weekend

When is rain returning? There are some minor signs of rain showing up a week from Friday, but until then, dry weather will dominate the forecast.

THIS MORNING

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 54

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Drier air

High: 78

TONIGHT

Few clouds

Cool again

High: 57

TOMORROW

Mostly sunny

Comfy

High: 77

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