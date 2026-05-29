Calm and seasonal forecast ahead

Waking up this morning it is nice and crisp. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 50s. As we move throughout the day we will be mostly sunny, warm and dry. Highs climb to the upper 70s.
It will be a great night for baseball too! Our first worry free Fireworks Friday!
The weekend is also dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on both days with just a few high, thin clouds. Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid 50s as well.
When is rain returning? There are some minor signs of rain showing up a week from Friday, but until then, dry weather will dominate the forecast.
THIS MORNING
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 54
TODAY
Mostly sunny
Drier air
High: 78
TONIGHT
Few clouds
Cool again
High: 57
TOMORROW
Mostly sunny
Comfy
High: 77
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