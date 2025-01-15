Bundle up, it's cold!

Temperatures have dropped into the single digits and with a light wind factored in, wind chills are dropping to -10 to 0 degrees.

We will see plenty of sunshine for our Wednesday forecast but it is deceiving. It will be colder this afternoon with a high of only 21 degrees.

Clouds are rolling back in tonight ahead of another area of low pressure. Temperatures should slowly rise in the overnight hours so by the time the sun rises on Thursday, temperatures will be in the low 20s.

Thursday's system will not only bring in clouds for the day but also a chance for snow. During the morning hours, it should only be flurries to consider. But in the afternoon, quick bursts of snow will be possible again with the best chance in southwest Ohio. It's very similar to what happened on Tuesday afternoon. Our high rises to 33 degrees.

WCPO Thursday's snow chance



Temperatures continue to warm on Friday, topping out at 39 degrees. It will be a dry, partly cloudy day.

Then rain is likely Friday night and into Saturday's forecast.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Feels like -5 to 0

Low: 3

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine

Very cold

High: 21

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Flurries possible

Low: 12

THURSDAY

Isolated snow showers

Mostly cloudy

High: 33

THURSDAY NIGHT

A few flurries

Mostly cloudy

Low: 23

