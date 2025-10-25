BRRR... Feeling the chill this weekend

It is a cold morning across the Tri State. A Frost Advisory until 10 a.m. with temperatures in the 30s.
Sweater weather is sticking around this weekend. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and light winds. Great football weather for UC Homecoming against Baylor at 4pm. Wear red and dress warm.
Rain chances return Sunday but most areas will stay dry. There is a slight chance for showers early in the morning and again during the afternoon. If you are heading to the Bengals game plan for cool conditions with temperatures in the mid 50s at kickoff under mostly cloudy skies and a cool easterly breeze.
Looking ahead to next week cooler temperatures and more rain will continue. Afternoon temperatures will stay near 55 degrees which is below the seasonal average of 63 degrees for late October. There is a chance for rain each day from Monday through Thursday so keep the jacket and umbrella ready.
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Cool again
High: 58
SATURDAY NIGHT
Still cloudy
Chilly
Low: 43
SUNDAY
Slight rain chances
Mostly cloudy
High: 58
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 46
