BRRR… A big temperature drop overnight

Grab a coat before heading outside today! The Tri-State is waking up to a sharp temperature drop behind an overnight cold front.

This blast of cold air will keep temperatures stuck in the 20s throughout the day. A brief window for flurries is possible this morning, and strong winds will add an extra bite. Wind chills will hover in the teens, making it feel even colder than the thermometer suggests.

WCPO Cold Blast Next Week

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. as west winds increase to 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. These gusty conditions could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs, and lead to a few isolated power outages. Use extra caution while driving, especially if you’re operating a high-profile vehicle.

Another chance for flurries arrives Tuesday morning, followed by sunshine and highs near 30. Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, temperatures are expected to climb above freezing with afternoon highs in the mid-30s. However, if you’re heading out Wednesday evening to celebrate, bundle up because temperatures will slip back into the mid to upper 20s.

WCPO Thursday snow chances

The cold carries into 2026, with a slight chance for snow early Thursday and afternoon highs near 32.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Flurries

Windy

High: 27

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Calmer winds

Low: 18

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Cold

High: 29

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Very cold

Low: 23

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

