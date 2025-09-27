Brighter days are here after a soggy week

After nearly a week of showers and storms from Sunday through Thursday, we finally turned a corner on Friday and the timing could not be better. The Tri-State picked up some much needed rainfall in the process, which is good news considering the ongoing drought. But now it is time to trade in the umbrellas for sunglasses as sunshine takes over for the weekend.

If you are making outdoor plans, you have a picture perfect stretch ahead. Mornings will start cool and refreshing, while afternoons bring plenty of sun and dry skies with highs in the upper 70s. It is the kind of weekend that makes you want to spend all day outside.

WCPO Batesville Apple Festival

Saturday is looking especially nice for Batesville’s Apple Festival at Liberty Park with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s making for ideal festival weather.

Looking beyond the weekend, we are heading into another dry stretch with no big signs of rain in the near future. The only wild card is the tropics. Hurricane Humberto and another system developing near the Bahamas could eventually send some moisture toward the East Coast. Whether that reaches us in the Tri State is still uncertain, but it is something we will keep a close eye on in the days ahead.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Nice & warm

High: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear skies

Cool

Low: 57

SUNDAY

Plenty of sunshine

Comfy

High: 82

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear skies

Calm

Low: 59

