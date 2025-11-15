Brief warmup, plus weekend rain chances

The biggest takeaway from today’s forecast is a noticeable burst of warmth across the Tri-State. After starting the weekend in the low 50s, gusty southwest winds (up to 20–30 mph) will continue funneling warm air into the Cincinnati area.

Even with periods of cloud cover, the strong southwest flow will overcome limited sunshine, pushing today’s highs to around 68°. It’s a classic setup ahead of an approaching cold front to have a temperatures spike, winds pick up, and conditions briefly turn unseasonably warm.

WCPO Saturday - gusty winds

Rain chances increase this evening as the cold front sweeps through between 6 PM and midnight. An isolated shower may develop ahead of the boundary, but overall chances remain low until the front arrives.

WCPO Saturday forecast

Behind the front, skies clear by Sunday morning, allowing for abundant sunshine but noticeably cooler air. Expect highs in the mid-50s Sunday afternoon. Overnight temperatures drop to around 30 degrees, setting the stage for a widespread freeze by sunrise Monday.

Early next week stays cool and mostly dry Monday with highs in the low 50s. By Tuesday, scattered showers return as even colder air settles in, keeping highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance, breezy

High: 68

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Few showers

Low: 48

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 55

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Very cold

Low: 30

