Brief warmup, plus weekend rain chances

Cooler outlook next week
The biggest takeaway from today’s forecast is a noticeable burst of warmth across the Tri-State. After starting the weekend in the low 50s, gusty southwest winds (up to 20–30 mph) will continue funneling warm air into the Cincinnati area.

Even with periods of cloud cover, the strong southwest flow will overcome limited sunshine, pushing today’s highs to around 68°. It’s a classic setup ahead of an approaching cold front to have a temperatures spike, winds pick up, and conditions briefly turn unseasonably warm.

Rain chances increase this evening as the cold front sweeps through between 6 PM and midnight. An isolated shower may develop ahead of the boundary, but overall chances remain low until the front arrives.

Behind the front, skies clear by Sunday morning, allowing for abundant sunshine but noticeably cooler air. Expect highs in the mid-50s Sunday afternoon. Overnight temperatures drop to around 30 degrees, setting the stage for a widespread freeze by sunrise Monday.

Early next week stays cool and mostly dry Monday with highs in the low 50s. By Tuesday, scattered showers return as even colder air settles in, keeping highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY
Partly to mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance, breezy
High: 68

SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Few showers
Low: 48

SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Cooler
High: 55

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Very cold
Low: 30

