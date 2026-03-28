Brief dip to cold before warmer air moves back in

Starting off this morning, we are quiet and cold. We are waking up with temperatures in the 30s, but plenty of sunshine will eventually help today.

The clear skies this afternoon help us recover to the upper 40s to the low 50s, so it’ll feel better compared to the colder start. Winds will be lighter too.

As we head into tonight, temperatures dip back into the 30s, but the bigger story starts to unfold tomorrow. You’ll notice a big shift as warmer air begins to push into the Ohio Valley. Clouds will mix with some sunshine, and temperatures jump into the mid 60s by the afternoon. That’s a pretty solid warm-up compared to where we’ve been, and it’ll feel a lot more like spring. However, we'll be in and out of clouds for Sunday.

WCPO Last weekend in March outlook

Looking into early next week, the warm-up really takes off. We get a strong push of warmer air, with highs climbing into the 70s by Monday and potentially even pushing toward the low 80s by Tuesday. That’s well above normal for this time of year.

With that warmer air in place, we’ll also start to see more clouds and eventually some chances for rain returning into Monday. But overall, the main headline is the big temperature swing, going from a cool and sunny Saturday to a much warmer, almost early-summer feel by early next week.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Cooler, frost

Low: 29

SATURDAY

Sunshine

Cool and dry

High: 51

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly again

Low: 34

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Milder

High: 62

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