Breezy winds bring in warmer air today

Despite the chilly start to the day, the forecast story today is the warm up and how rapidly we warm again on Friday.

The sky is mostly cloudy with a low of 27 this morning. It should stay mostly cloudy throughout the entire day as temperatures warm to the low 50s. Winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

With a steady southwest wind and an overcast sky tonight, temperatures will not cool. We'll hold steady in the upper 40s for a much milder night.

Friday starts dry with an overcast sky. While the best chances to see scattered showers and isolated storms shows up later Friday afternoon, I would not rule out a stray shower during the day. Temperatures warm to 63 with winds from the south at 10 to 15 mph.

It's Friday night into Saturday morning that a cold front will bring the more likely chance for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has increased our risk of severe storms into a "slight risk" for about half of the viewing area. That's the yellow area on the map below. This means that damaging winds continue to be our top threat but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out either. The timing on this event will continue to adjust slightly but the focus currently starts around 2 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m. Saturday.



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Chilly start

Low: 27

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Breezy and warmer

High: 52

THURSDAY NIGHT

Steady temperatures

Overcast

Low: 46

FRIDAY

Overcast and warm

Spotty afternoon rain

High: 63

FRIDAY NIGHT

Storms likely

Strong to severe storms possible

Low: 53

