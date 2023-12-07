Breezy wind brings in warmer air

Who's ready for warmer air and sunshine?

We finally get a day with a mostly sunny sky, breaking the streak of dreary days. Winds will increase from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph today and this brings in much warmer air. We'll start at 34 and warm to 53 degrees today.

Friday's forecast is another nice outlook. The morning low only dips to 40 and we'll warm to 58 that afternoon. The sky starts mostly sunny and slowly turns partly cloudy. Just like today, it's going to be breezy.

The next area of low pressure will start to bring in isolated rain chances Friday night and Saturday morning. We'll see spotty chances for rain during the day Saturday as temperatures rise to the low 60s. It's Saturday evening and night that heavier rain is expected as the cold front passes through the Ohio Valley. We are watching this system for the potential for some stronger cells and higher winds.

Rain looks like it will wrap up early Sunday morning with potentially a brief wintry mix. But the majority of Sunday's forecast looks dry with falling temperatures in the mid 40s.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Seasonal

Low: 34

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer and windy

High: 53

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Not as cold

Low: 40

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Milder and windy

High: 58

FRIDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers begin

Cloudy, breezy

Low: 48

