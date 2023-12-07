Watch Now
Breezy wind brings in warmer air

Mostly sunny conditions back today
Michael Schatzman
Posted at 4:48 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 04:48:21-05

Who's ready for warmer air and sunshine?

We finally get a day with a mostly sunny sky, breaking the streak of dreary days. Winds will increase from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph today and this brings in much warmer air. We'll start at 34 and warm to 53 degrees today.

Friday's forecast is another nice outlook. The morning low only dips to 40 and we'll warm to 58 that afternoon. The sky starts mostly sunny and slowly turns partly cloudy. Just like today, it's going to be breezy.

The next area of low pressure will start to bring in isolated rain chances Friday night and Saturday morning. We'll see spotty chances for rain during the day Saturday as temperatures rise to the low 60s. It's Saturday evening and night that heavier rain is expected as the cold front passes through the Ohio Valley. We are watching this system for the potential for some stronger cells and higher winds.

Rain looks like it will wrap up early Sunday morning with potentially a brief wintry mix. But the majority of Sunday's forecast looks dry with falling temperatures in the mid 40s.

MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Seasonal
Low: 34

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer and windy
High: 53

THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Not as cold
Low: 40

FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Milder and windy
High: 58

FRIDAY NIGHT
Isolated showers begin
Cloudy, breezy
Low: 48

