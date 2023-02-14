Breezy Tuesday and rain is on the way

We are looking at another mild, spring like day in the Tri-State and with it comes the chance for rain.

The sky starts partly cloudy this morning with a low of 34 degrees. The sky will turn mostly cloudy for the afternoon hours and we'll see a quick, light rain chance between 1-4 p.m. It's possible that drier air in the lower section of the atmosphere could evaporate some of this rain before it hits the ground, so if we do get rain "light" is the key word. Temperatures warm to 59 this afternoon.

It's this evening that we'll have better support for scattered showers mainly after 8 p.m. and up through 1 a.m.

Temperatures only cool to 52 tonight and winds will be breezy from the southwest at 10 to 20, gusting to 35 mph.

Wednesday will be a windy, warm and dry day. Temperatures will climb quickly thanks to the southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. This should push high temperatures near the 70 degree mark.

Showers and storms will likely move into the Ohio Valley Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some heavier rain possible. We'll get an additional round of showers and storms Thursday afternoon. This could be on the stronger side as severe weather is possible. Currently, all severe weather elements are being considered for Thursday.

MORNING RUSH

Clouds increase

Not as cold

Low: 26

TUESDAY

Turning mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers, scattered evening showers

High: 59

TUESDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 52

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm and windy

High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms begin

Warm and windy

Low: 53

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========