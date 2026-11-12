Breezy Thursday forecast with spotty showers and clouds

It's breezy, cloudy and turning colder as we speak across the Tri-State.

A line of showers and storms move through yesterday, producing some gusty winds and rainfall totals ranging from as little as 0.20 and up to .70" of rain. That was our only real chance for rain for days to come.

Breezy northwest winds will be a dominant weather feature all day long. Winds will gust up to 25 mph. The sky will be overcast this morning with temperatures in the mid 40s and we'll only warm to the low 50s this afternoon. While there's an isolated rain chance this morning, the better chance for rain is this afternoon and into the early evening hours. The rain will be spotty and light.

Isolated showers continue overnight as temperatures cool to 37 degrees.

Friday is another cloudy and colder day. With northwest winds still coming in at 10 mph, we'll see temperatures rising only to the mid 40s. We could once again see some isolated rain activity and as temperatures cool late in the day, flurries will be possible too.

A hard freeze is expected Saturday morning. Saturday will be partly cloudy and chilly with highs around 47 degrees. Sunday will also be cold with a high of 49 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

For the Bengals game, get ready for a chilly evening! Temperatures will be around 42 degrees when the game begins and we'll cool into the upper 30s.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Isolated showers

Low: 45

THURSDAY

Cloudy sky, breezy

Spotty showers

High: 52

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

Low: 37

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy to overcast

Colder, flurries possible

High: 45

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy sky

Flurries, hard freeze

Low: 28

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