Breezy, cloudy & cold end to 2023

We're starting off on the chilly side with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 30s. It's also breezy with winds up to 15 mph, so expect it to feel much colder. We're dry for the early part of the morning, but there is the possibility of a few spotty showers by late morning, mostly for the eastern half. It stays quiet for the afternoon until a few flurries and snow showers move into the area after 5 p.m. We're not expecting anything too exciting from this, maybe just a dusting. Lows for tonight fall to the mid to upper 20s.

The first day of 2024 may see a few flurries for the morning. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs reaching the mid to upper 30s. Monday night lows dip to the mid 20s.

We'll have temperatures in the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week with a combination of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will stay below freezing.

TODAY

Breezy

Flurries later

High: 43

TONIGHT

Few flurries

Cold

Low: 28

MONDAY

Few a.m. flurries

Cooler

High: 38

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 26

