Breezy, cloudy & cold end to 2023

We're starting off on the chilly side with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 30s. It's also breezy with winds up to 15 mph, so expect it to feel much colder. We're dry for the early part of the morning, but there is the possibility of a few spotty showers by late morning, mostly for the eastern half. It stays quiet for the afternoon until a few flurries and snow showers move into the area after 5 p.m. We're not expecting anything too exciting from this, maybe just a dusting. Lows for tonight fall to the mid to upper 20s.
The first day of 2024 may see a few flurries for the morning. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs reaching the mid to upper 30s. Monday night lows dip to the mid 20s.
We'll have temperatures in the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week with a combination of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will stay below freezing.
TODAY
Breezy
Flurries later
High: 43
TONIGHT
Few flurries
Cold
Low: 28
MONDAY
Few a.m. flurries
Cooler
High: 38
MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 26
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports