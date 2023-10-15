Watch Now
Breezy and chilly to wrap up the weekend

Spotty showers possible again today
Cloudy Gloomy Skies
Posted at 4:14 AM, Oct 15, 2023
Sunday is another mostly cloudy, dreary and cool day. Temperatures remain below average as we only warm to 56. The wind will make it feel colder at times as well. Rain chances are lower today, at 20%, but there will still be potential for some isolated showers at times. That could impact the Bengals game, but it will more than likely be dry and chilly. Winds will stay strong from the north at 10 to 20 mph. If you are heading out to tailgating events early you'll be in the upper 40s and feeling close to the 40° mark.

Today

Another few spotty showers will be with us overnight into Monday as the cold continues. Monday's high might be the coldest of the bunch, only warming to 54°. From there we will start to rebound with the 60s back by Wednesday and the 70s by Thursday. That is also when our next best chance at rain moves in.

TODAY
Mostly cloudy
Spotty showers
High: 56

TONIGHT
Overcast
Cooler
Low: 45

MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
Still chilly
High: 54

