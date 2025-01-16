Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Breaking down today's snow chance

From snow to rain chances
Snow Melting
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Heavy snow melts in the sun and begins to slide off a van in the Capitol District in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023.
Snow Melting
Posted
and last updated

A quick-moving clipper system is passing through our area early this morning and it will produce some light snowfall. The better chance for accumulating snow is up near I-70 but locally, we could see a quick 1/2" or less of snow. Due to cold road temperatures, untreated roads could become slick too. I don't see this being a huge problem as we start the day, but continue to check travel times before you head into work today.

6 a.m. snow chance
6 a.m. snow chance
8 a.m. snow chance
8 a.m. snow chance

Temperatures start at 25 degrees and warm to 33 this afternoon. The sky will be overcast and a breezy west wind will be in at 10 to 20 mph. When it comes to the snow chance, the best potential is before 9 a.m. And even in the early morning hours, the snow is spotty so it's not like it's guaranteed for everyone. For the rest of the day, we could see an isolated snow showers develop in southwest Ohio but that's about it.

Friday's forecast will be mostly sunny and milder with a high of 39 degrees. This is finally "normal" for this time of year.

Rain is likely to move in Friday night and Saturday morning. Our more northern locations could even see a period where it's more of a wintry mix before it turns to rain showers. Saturday's high will be around 40 degrees.

The big story for early next week is another blast of cold air. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid teens!

MORNING RUSH
Spotty snow showers
Overcast, breezy
Low: 25

THURSDAY
Isolated snow showers
Overcast, breezy
High: 33

THURSDAY NIGHT
Cloudy
Seasonal
Low: 23

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer, seasonal
High: 39

FRIDAY NIGHT
Rain likely
Wintry mix at times
Low: 33

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk