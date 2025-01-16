Breaking down today's snow chance

A quick-moving clipper system is passing through our area early this morning and it will produce some light snowfall. The better chance for accumulating snow is up near I-70 but locally, we could see a quick 1/2" or less of snow. Due to cold road temperatures, untreated roads could become slick too. I don't see this being a huge problem as we start the day, but continue to check travel times before you head into work today.

WCPO 6 a.m. snow chance



WCPO 8 a.m. snow chance



Temperatures start at 25 degrees and warm to 33 this afternoon. The sky will be overcast and a breezy west wind will be in at 10 to 20 mph. When it comes to the snow chance, the best potential is before 9 a.m. And even in the early morning hours, the snow is spotty so it's not like it's guaranteed for everyone. For the rest of the day, we could see an isolated snow showers develop in southwest Ohio but that's about it.

Friday's forecast will be mostly sunny and milder with a high of 39 degrees. This is finally "normal" for this time of year.

Rain is likely to move in Friday night and Saturday morning. Our more northern locations could even see a period where it's more of a wintry mix before it turns to rain showers. Saturday's high will be around 40 degrees.

The big story for early next week is another blast of cold air. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid teens!

MORNING RUSH

Spotty snow showers

Overcast, breezy

Low: 25

THURSDAY

Isolated snow showers

Overcast, breezy

High: 33

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Seasonal

Low: 23

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer, seasonal

High: 39

FRIDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Wintry mix at times

Low: 33

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========