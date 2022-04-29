Breaking down rain chances for the next 3 days

There is a lot going on in the Ohio Valley over the next three days, so here's what you need to know about rain and when it will have the biggest impact on outdoor plans.

FRIDAY - Clouds are going to be a huge feature again today. And at times, you'll see a few sprinkles. But in general, the majority of today's forecast is dry. We'll warm to 65 this afternoon. Rain will start to move in later this afternoon and definitely this evening. This should be a spotty, light rainfall. Thunderstorms are not expected. Between kids going to prom or just people going out this evening, keep rain in mind!

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday evening rain chance



SATURDAY - This is the day where we have the best chance for rain over the weekend but it's not a wash out nor a guaranteed chance of precipitation for all towns.

Isolated showers will be on the radar Saturday morning for the Toyota 10K and the start of the Family Fun Festival. But it won't last long. Very little rain is expected between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside of a stray shower. Temperatures will be warmer in the low 70s with a cloudy sky.

Jennifer Ketchmark Saturday morning rain chance



Scattered showers and storms will develop Saturday evening and this will be the highest chance of rain for the rain and a low end severe weather chance for our western locations. But again, it's not guaranteed to rain everywhere.

Jennifer Ketchmark Saturday evening storms



Jennifer Ketchmark Saturday severe weather risk



SUNDAY - This is obviously a huge day in the area with the Flying Pig Marathon starting in the early morning hours. There is greater confidence in the forecast that rain will not be an issue and exiting the Ohio Valley as we start the day. Temperatures will be in the low 60s with a mostly cloudy sky as the marathon begins. Clouds will slowly decrease during the day, turning partly cloudy. Temperatures will warm to 74. Sunday holds the lowest chance of rain for the whole weekend!

Jennifer Ketchmark Sunday Flying Pig Forecast



MORNING RUSH

Cloudy, not as cold

A few sprinkles

Low: 48

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Evening showers possible

High: 65

FRIDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Cloudy

Low: 53

SATURDAY

Isolated showers and storms

Evening storms develop

High: 72

SATURDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers likely

A few stronger storms

Low: 59

SUNDAY

Early rain chance

Turning partly cloudy

High: 74

