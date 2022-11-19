Brace yourself before you head out the door! Cold temps are here!

It's COLD! Expect it to stay that way for the entire weekend! Saturday morning temperatures are starting in the teens and low 20s but feeling more like the teens and close to single digits. The wind is playing a huge factor with how cold we feel. Winds are a good 10-15 mph and will stay that way for the majority of the day. Although we'll see plenty of sunshine, that does little to warm us up. Today's highs will only rise to the mid 30s! This is almost 15 degrees below average for this time of year. Tonight, temperatures fall back to the teens with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday is almost a repeat of Saturday, except it will be colder! Highs likely won't reach the freezing mark. We'll see another mostly clear day. Winds will be lighter, but we'll still feel like the teens and single digits at times.

The warming trend starts Monday. Highs will rise to the 40s. We will return to the 50s for Tuesday to Thursday. There is a chance for rain Thursday heading into Friday as temperatures drop back below average next weekend.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Winds 10-15 mph

High: 35

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Feels like teens to single digits

Low: 16

SUNDAY

Mostly clear

Even colder

High: 31

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Light winds

Low: 22

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

