Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Brace yourself before you head out the door! Cold temps are here!

Highs in the 30s
Cold forecast stock photo
Mike Simons/Getty Images
399291 01: Shakur Carson, 5 years old, of Cincinnati waits for a city bus January 7, 2002 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. The city received its first significant snowfall of the year and temperatures may not get above freezing until Tuesday. (Photo by Mike Simons/Getty Images)
Cold forecast stock photo
Posted at 4:39 AM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 04:39:22-05

It's COLD! Expect it to stay that way for the entire weekend! Saturday morning temperatures are starting in the teens and low 20s but feeling more like the teens and close to single digits. The wind is playing a huge factor with how cold we feel. Winds are a good 10-15 mph and will stay that way for the majority of the day. Although we'll see plenty of sunshine, that does little to warm us up. Today's highs will only rise to the mid 30s! This is almost 15 degrees below average for this time of year. Tonight, temperatures fall back to the teens with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday is almost a repeat of Saturday, except it will be colder! Highs likely won't reach the freezing mark. We'll see another mostly clear day. Winds will be lighter, but we'll still feel like the teens and single digits at times.

The warming trend starts Monday. Highs will rise to the 40s. We will return to the 50s for Tuesday to Thursday. There is a chance for rain Thursday heading into Friday as temperatures drop back below average next weekend.

SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Winds 10-15 mph
High: 35

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Feels like teens to single digits
Low: 16

SUNDAY
Mostly clear
Even colder
High: 31

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Light winds
Low: 22

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018