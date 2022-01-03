Blast of winter air for Monday

It's the first week of the New Year and wow, it feels like winter finally!

Temperatures start in the mid 20s this morning but with the wind factored in, it will feel like the teens for several hours. Temperatures will warm to the mid 30s this afternoon but again, the wind is knocking down the apparent temperature. It will feel like the mid 20s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.

Tuesday forecast isn't too bad. Winds shift back to the south at 10 mph, helping push temperatures back into the mid 40s. The sky will be partly cloudy for a dry, quiet day.

Wednesday turns windy with breezing southwest winds at 20-25 mph during the day. The sky will turn mostly cloudy but still no precipitation.

It's Thursday we are watching for snowfall. A system coming out of Texas could bring the first measurable snow of 2022 but there is still low confidence in this event. This is mainly due to a very split forecast when looking at the long range models. So we'll continue to monitor this system and bring you the latest. For now, we'll continue to mention the snow potential but we can't put numbers to this system with any strong confidence or good faith.

MORNING RUSH

Morning wind chills in the teens

Clouds decrease

Low: 24

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Wind chills in the mid 20s

High: 35

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cold

Low: 23

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Milder

High: 44

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 36

==========

