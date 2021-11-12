Blast of cold air is on the way

Friday morning temperatures are starting off about 10 degrees cooler than Thursday morning. We start in the 30s and 40s, but we'll only warm to the mid 50s.
Some things to note for today: Wind and rain.
Gusts this afternoon could reach up to 40mph. There is a chance to see some light showers pass through the Tri-State starting around 3 p.m. and completely moving out by 8 p.m.
The blast of even colder air is on the way. Weekend highs only reach the low 40s with lows below freezing for a few of us. We stay dry Saturday with increasing clouds for the afternoon. We have a chance to see a few flakes of flurries Sunday morning before noon.
Looking ahead to next week, we'll slowly warm back up to the low 60s by Wednesday and another chance of rain by Thursday.
FRIDAY
Windy, gusts 40mph
Brief afternoon showers
High: 55
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 33
SATURDAY
Much colder
Increasing clouds
High: 42
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Cold
Low: 32
==========