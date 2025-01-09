JUST IN: Winter Storm Watch issued for Friday

We are off to a very cold start to the day. The Tri-State is under a cold weather advisory until 9 a.m. This means you should limit how much time you spend outside in frigid temperatures. Lows are around zero, but wind chills are dipping to -10 at times.

WCPO Cold Weather Advisory



The sky will be sunny today, and we'll warm to 23 degrees.

Clouds are rolling back in tonight, but it will still be very cold, with a low of 9 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch and winter weather advisory ahead of Friday's snowfall.

WCPO Winter Storm Watch for Friday



Friday's forecast is all about snow yet again! Snow should start in the late morning hours and will be widespread Friday afternoon and evening. This will coat the roads and lead to slick travel conditions once again. We should see 2 to 4 inches of snowfall by 10 p.m. across the area. This will be our latest 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

WCPO Snow arrives



WCPO Snow Potential - Baron 3K Model



MORNING RUSH

Bitterly cold start

Mostly clear

Low: 3

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Very cold

High: 23

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Cold again

Low: 9

FRIDAY

Snow likely, especially after 10 a.m.

2-4" new snow

High: 28

FRIDAY NIGHT

Snow tapers off

Slick roads

Low: 20

