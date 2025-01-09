Watch Now
JUST IN: Winter Storm Watch issued for Friday

How much snow we'll see Friday
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Snowy footsteps
We are off to a very cold start to the day. The Tri-State is under a cold weather advisory until 9 a.m. This means you should limit how much time you spend outside in frigid temperatures. Lows are around zero, but wind chills are dipping to -10 at times.

Cold Weather Advisory
The sky will be sunny today, and we'll warm to 23 degrees.

Clouds are rolling back in tonight, but it will still be very cold, with a low of 9 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch and winter weather advisory ahead of Friday's snowfall.

Winter Storm Watch for Friday
Friday's forecast is all about snow yet again! Snow should start in the late morning hours and will be widespread Friday afternoon and evening. This will coat the roads and lead to slick travel conditions once again. We should see 2 to 4 inches of snowfall by 10 p.m. across the area. This will be our latest 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

Snow arrives
Snow Potential - Baron 3K Model
MORNING RUSH
Bitterly cold start
Mostly clear
Low: 3

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Very cold
High: 23

THURSDAY NIGHT
Clouds build
Cold again
Low: 9

FRIDAY
Snow likely, especially after 10 a.m.
2-4" new snow
High: 28

FRIDAY NIGHT
Snow tapers off
Slick roads
Low: 20

