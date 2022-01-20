Bitterly cold start to Thursday

Let's start with the obvious, a lot of us did NOT see snow last night and that means travel is going to be a lot easier this morning heading into the city. Rain took a little longer to switch over, thus cutting off quiet a few counties from getting snow. The main locations that did see some light snow overnight stretched from Owen to Mason County, Kentucky.

Jennifer Ketchmark Sharp snow cutoff



So what will we deal with today? The cold! Temperatures drop to 20 for a low this morning with wind chills closer to 11 degrees. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. A north wind will be coming in throughout the day, keeping temperatures chilly and wind chills present. We should end up with a high of 27 but the wind chill is at 17. Bundle up!

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday morning lows



Friday's forecast is another cold one with a starting temperature of 12 and warming to only 26. The forecast is dry with a partly cloudy sky.

And then we get to the weekend! If you are traveling down to Nashville on Friday afternoon or Saturday morning, the forecast is completely dry along I-71 to I-65 into Nashville. Back at home on Saturday, we'll still be locked in the cold with a high of 32.

Sunday's forecast does bring in a snow chance. Again here, if you are traveling back from the Bengals game, there isn't a lot weather wise to slow you down coming home on Sunday. But if you don't want to deal with snow, get back into the Tri-State by 3 p.m. We are looking at a weak clipper coming through Sunday evening that could produce a few spotty snow showers.

Jennifer Ketchmark Watching a quick system for Sunday



MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Wind chills closer to 10-13 degrees

Low: 20

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny

Colder

High: 27

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Colder again

Low: 12

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Cold again

High: 26

FRIDAY NIGHT

Another very cold night

Partly cloudy

Low: 10

