Bitterly cold morning, the latest on snow chances this weekend

It's cold.

Temperatures start in the 15-20 degree temperature range with a mostly cloudy sky. Thankfully, winds are relatively light, so we aren't seeing drastic drops in wind chill values.

Gloomy skies are really the theme of the forecast in the days ahead. For Friday, the sky will be mostly cloudy as temperatures only rise to 35 degrees. This is still more than 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Saturday's sky will be overcast for much of the day. We could also see some flurries later in the day. And again, our temperatures are cold. We'll top out at 37 degrees.

WCPO Saturday Clouds

Sunday is also cloudy, but Sunday's forecast is a bit more complicated as an area of low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley during the day.

As of early this morning, the newest weather models coming in show a system with a wintry mix. This would primarily be rain in northern Kentucky and some wet snow potentially in our northern locations. Even if some do see snowfall, it would be minimal amounts, and it would not have a huge impact on travel conditions. Temperatures end up in the mid 30s on Sunday.

WCPO Sunday wintry mix chance

But I would highly recommend checking back in on this forecast over the weekend. The models haven't been overly consistent this week regarding Sunday's system and it could still change. We'll be here with updates as always!

Cold air and below average conditions will continue to be the story all week next week.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 20

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly again

High: 35

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cold and dry

Low: 24

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy to overcast

Still well below average

High: 37

SATURDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Flurries

Low: 26

SUNDAY

A wintry mix chance

Overcast and cold

High: 34

