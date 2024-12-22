Bitter cold for Bengals Sunday

It's very cold out this morning as temperatures have dipped down into the teens.

Good part about today is we see a lot of sunshine. The bad part is, we will still be nearly 10° below average as we top out in the mid-30s. Our average high is 42 this time of year.

That means if you are heading out to the Bengals game and will be outside for 5+ hours, LAYERS will be very important. Winds won't be much of an issue but if you are in the shade for the game it will be rough.

This week looks to be on the soggy side but no day in particular looks to have that much rain. There's just a chance nearly every day. Tomorrow afternoon/evening will be our first chance but Tuesday and Christmas will continue with chances as well.

Following a potentially wet Christmas with highs in the 40s, we see a nice climb in temperatures into the weekend. We are looking at afternoon highs in the 50s and we could reach near 60 degrees into next weekend.

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Cold

High: 35

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Still cold

Low: 23

MONDAY

Inc. Clouds

Rain later

High: 44

